EveriToken Trading 28.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (EVT)

EveriToken (CURRENCY:EVT) traded 53.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 26th. Over the last week, EveriToken has traded 28.2% higher against the US dollar. EveriToken has a market capitalization of $36,935.49 and approximately $10.00 worth of EveriToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EveriToken coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EveriToken Coin Profile

EveriToken (CRYPTO:EVT) is a coin. EveriToken’s total supply is 194,322,605 coins and its circulating supply is 22,614,716 coins. EveriToken’s official Twitter account is @EveriToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for EveriToken is medium.com/@everitoken . The Reddit community for EveriToken is /r/everitoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EveriToken’s official website is www.everitoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “everiToken is a token-based public chain. It aims to revolutionize the way anything of value is managed and transferred by adapting the concept to benefit all people of the world. Rather than code directly, users rely on safe contracts to facilitate processes such as the issuance and transfer of tokens. By simplifying functions to the core requirements, safe contracts ensure that all chain transactions are secure and without loopholes, as the available API functions are fully reviewed and verified. “

EveriToken Coin Trading

