EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Shares Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) by 756.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,528 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,696 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.41% of EverQuote worth $2,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EVER. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EverQuote during the third quarter worth about $236,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of EverQuote by 16.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 12,407 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of EverQuote by 132.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 12,896 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of EverQuote by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 877,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,674,000 after acquiring an additional 23,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of EverQuote by 25.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 252,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,267,000 after acquiring an additional 50,578 shares during the last quarter. 48.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVER has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on EverQuote from $45.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on EverQuote from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. lowered their price objective on EverQuote from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered EverQuote from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on EverQuote from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EverQuote currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.71.

NASDAQ:EVER opened at $13.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.53 million, a PE ratio of -20.87 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.69 and a 200-day moving average of $16.66. EverQuote, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.73 and a 52 week high of $50.64.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $102.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.31 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EverQuote, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John Brandon Wagner sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $61,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David B. Blundin acquired 68,600 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.25 per share, with a total value of $908,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,342,753 shares of company stock valued at $19,884,549 and have sold 22,169 shares valued at $343,152. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

