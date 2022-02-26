Evertz Technologies (OTCMKTS:EVTZF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.65

Evertz Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EVTZF – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.65 and traded as low as $10.42. Evertz Technologies shares last traded at $10.48, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.65.

Evertz Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of television broadcast equipment and solutions that deliver content to television sets, on-demand services, WebTV, IPTV, and mobile devices. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, and Canada. The company was founded on May 28, 1981 and is headquartered in Burlington, Canada.

