Evertz Technologies (OTCMKTS:EVTZF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.65

Evertz Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EVTZF – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.65 and traded as low as $10.42. Evertz Technologies shares last traded at $10.48, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.65.
Evertz Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EVTZF)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Evertz Technologies (EVTZF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
Receive News & Ratings for Evertz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evertz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.