Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $22.21, but opened at $24.34. Evolent Health shares last traded at $26.08, with a volume of 7,320 shares.

The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 3.60% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. boosted their target price on Evolent Health from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Evolent Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Evolent Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Evolent Health from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

In other news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $486,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 1,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $39,004.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 68,020 shares of company stock valued at $1,679,971 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Evolent Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Evolent Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Evolent Health by 444.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Evolent Health by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Evolent Health by 839.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,230 shares during the last quarter.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -47.42 and a beta of 2.13.

About Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH)

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

