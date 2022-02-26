Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

EVVTY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Evolution AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised Evolution AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get Evolution AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS EVVTY opened at $110.15 on Friday. Evolution AB has a fifty-two week low of $96.42 and a fifty-two week high of $201.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.73.

Evolution AB engages in the development, production, marketing and licensing business to business casino solutions to gaming operators. It provides live casino studios, land-based live casino, mobile live casino, and live casino for television. The company was founded by Richard Hadida, Jens von Bahr and Fredrik Osterberg in 2006 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Evolution AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.