ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Reaches Market Cap of $275,612.53

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 26th. During the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. ExclusiveCoin has a total market capitalization of $275,612.53 and $386.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0471 or 0.00000120 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ExclusiveCoin Coin Profile

EXCL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

