Exeedme (XED) Trading Down 9.5% This Week

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 26th. One Exeedme coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000609 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Exeedme has a market cap of $15.36 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Exeedme has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00046738 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,769.13 or 0.07063982 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,125.50 or 0.99808252 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00045911 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00049088 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003103 BTC.

Exeedme Coin Profile

Exeedme launched on December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,367,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Buying and Selling Exeedme

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exeedme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Exeedme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

