Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) Shares Acquired by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) by 45.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,191,523 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 371,700 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 1.78% of Express worth $5,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Express during the second quarter worth approximately $1,223,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Express by 2,372.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,661,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,786,000 after buying an additional 1,594,721 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Express during the second quarter worth approximately $305,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Express during the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Express during the second quarter worth approximately $1,126,000. 44.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Express stock opened at $4.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.31. Express, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $8.67.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.
Express Company Profile (Get Rating)
Express, Inc is a modern, multichannel apparel and accessories brand whose purpose is to Create Confidence & Inspire Self-Expression. The Express Edit design philosophy ensures that the brand is always “”of the now”” so people can get dressed for every day and any occasion knowing that Express can help them look the way they want to look and feel the way they want to feel.
