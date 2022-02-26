extraDNA (XDNA) Trading 0.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

extraDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. extraDNA has a market capitalization of $160,020.24 and approximately $19,140.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One extraDNA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, extraDNA has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,554.75 or 0.99822420 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.67 or 0.00074219 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.81 or 0.00235122 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00013541 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.66 or 0.00144113 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.39 or 0.00283211 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001428 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003713 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.43 or 0.00027013 BTC.

extraDNA Coin Profile

extraDNA (CRYPTO:XDNA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. It launched on July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,190,020,231 coins. extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for extraDNA is xhumanity.org . The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for extraDNA is medium.com/@xHumanity

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

Buying and Selling extraDNA

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire extraDNA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase extraDNA using one of the exchanges listed above.

