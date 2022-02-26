Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Shares Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,344,549 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,492 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 1.04% of Extreme Networks worth $13,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 8.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,340,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,395,000 after acquiring an additional 784,221 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 4.6% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,001,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,117,000 after acquiring an additional 265,116 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,220,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,101,000 after acquiring an additional 118,890 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 7.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,623,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,142,000 after acquiring an additional 255,096 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 11.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,220,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,724,000 after acquiring an additional 326,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXTR opened at $12.00 on Friday. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.82 and a twelve month high of $16.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.71 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.99.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 115.23%. The company had revenue of $280.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXTR. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Extreme Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $16.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

In related news, Director Ingrid Burton sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $265,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 64,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total transaction of $901,297.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 330,000 shares of company stock worth $4,691,241 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

