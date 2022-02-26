Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$772.14.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$665.00 to C$700.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$790.00 to C$780.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. National Bankshares raised their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$825.00 to C$1,000.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Cormark raised their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$735.00 to C$800.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, CIBC set a C$825.00 price target on Fairfax Financial and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Saturday, December 4th.

In related news, Director Lauren Cortney Templeton sold 1,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$630.00, for a total value of C$1,219,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,431 shares in the company, valued at C$11,611,530.

Shares of FFH opened at C$621.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.01. Fairfax Financial has a twelve month low of C$493.00 and a twelve month high of C$700.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$625.25 and a 200-day moving average of C$573.44. The company has a quick ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 8.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.37.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C$42.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$49.47 by C($7.06). The company had revenue of C$8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.05 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fairfax Financial will post 64.9400024 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $12.781 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 19th. Fairfax Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.44%.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

