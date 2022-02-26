FairGame Price Reaches $0.0039 on Major Exchanges (FAIR)

FairGame (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. In the last week, FairGame has traded down 8.5% against the dollar. One FairGame coin can now be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FairGame has a total market capitalization of $3.78 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FairGame alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001530 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000012 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000023 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00049069 BTC.

DIAMOND (DIAMOND) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $103.93 or 0.00264206 BTC.

About FairGame

FAIR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 960,000,000 coins. FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . FairGame’s official website is fair.game

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

FairGame Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FairGame should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FairGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FairGame Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FairGame and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.