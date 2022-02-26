Far Peak Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FPAC) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in Far Peak Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FPAC – Get Rating) by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373,029 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Far Peak Acquisition worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Far Peak Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV purchased a new position in shares of Far Peak Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Far Peak Acquisition by 49.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 38,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 12,833 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Far Peak Acquisition by 23.0% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 46,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 8,658 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Far Peak Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,127,000. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FPAC opened at $9.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.11. Far Peak Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $11.30.

Far Peak Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology, technology, or financial services industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

