Fei Protocol Market Capitalization Reaches $426.10 Million (FEI)

Fei Protocol (CURRENCY:FEI) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. Fei Protocol has a total market cap of $426.10 million and $46.61 million worth of Fei Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Fei Protocol has traded flat against the dollar. One Fei Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002548 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00047094 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,809.87 or 0.07155711 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,208.32 or 0.99849349 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00045687 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00049069 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003097 BTC.

Fei Protocol Profile

Fei Protocol’s total supply is 426,116,733 coins and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 coins. Fei Protocol’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

Fei Protocol Coin Trading

