FIDELIS iM LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

FIDELIS iM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,000. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of FIDELIS iM LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 118.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VB opened at $209.59 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.57 and a fifty-two week high of $241.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $214.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.91.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.