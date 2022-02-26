FIDELIS iM LLC Buys Shares of 378,115 Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

FIDELIS iM LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 378,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,310,000. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 20.0% of FIDELIS iM LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 324,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,737,000 after buying an additional 91,839 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $2,204,000. Applied Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% during the third quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 98,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,385,000 after buying an additional 4,543 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $34,158,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $441,000.

BND stock opened at $81.32 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.06 and a 200-day moving average of $84.73. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $80.96 and a fifty-two week high of $87.07.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.137 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%.

