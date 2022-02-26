Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,427 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.49% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $10,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FBND. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 77,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 51,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 25,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $306,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FBND opened at $50.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.82. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.69 and a 1 year high of $53.97.

