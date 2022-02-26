FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.23.

A number of brokerages have commented on FIGS. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on FIGS from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on FIGS from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised FIGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen lowered FIGS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 7th.

FIGS stock opened at $16.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.61. FIGS has a fifty-two week low of $15.28 and a fifty-two week high of $50.40.

In other FIGS news, CEO Catherine Eva Spear sold 3,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total transaction of $116,076.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new position in FIGS during the fourth quarter valued at $932,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of FIGS by 109.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,298,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243,324 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FIGS during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Wildcat Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FIGS during the fourth quarter worth $584,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of FIGS by 201.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 52.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

