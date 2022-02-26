Filecoin (FIL) 24 Hour Volume Hits $266.21 Million

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. One Filecoin coin can now be purchased for about $18.55 or 0.00048259 BTC on exchanges. Filecoin has a market cap of $3.14 billion and $266.21 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Filecoin has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00045604 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,704.98 or 0.07036884 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,530.68 or 1.00235760 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00044772 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003103 BTC.

Frax (FRAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Filecoin Coin Profile

Filecoin’s genesis date was July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 169,075,656 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

Buying and Selling Filecoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Filecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Filecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

