Financial Survey: Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) and Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI)

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) and Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Aerie Pharmaceuticals alerts:

94.3% of Aerie Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.5% of Fusion Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of Aerie Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of Fusion Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Aerie Pharmaceuticals and Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aerie Pharmaceuticals $194.13 million 1.86 -$183.10 million ($1.65) -4.63 Fusion Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$78.33 million ($1.82) -4.19

Fusion Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aerie Pharmaceuticals. Aerie Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fusion Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and Fusion Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aerie Pharmaceuticals 0 1 3 0 2.75 Fusion Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00

Aerie Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $22.33, suggesting a potential upside of 192.28%. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 135.91%. Given Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Aerie Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Fusion Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Aerie Pharmaceuticals and Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aerie Pharmaceuticals -38.53% -1,531.00% -12.70% Fusion Pharmaceuticals N/A -28.50% -26.66%

Volatility & Risk

Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -1.83, meaning that its share price is 283% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Aerie Pharmaceuticals beats Fusion Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L. Epstein, Casey C. Kopczynski, Thomas J. van Haarlem, and Eric J. Toone on June 22, 2005 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors. Its lead product candidate is FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor. The company is also conducting additional preclinical studies of FPI-1434 in combination with approved checkpoint inhibitors and DNA damage response inhibitors to further assess the anti-tumor activity, and dosing schedule and pharmacodynamics of the combinations. In addition, it is progressing its earlier-stage product candidate, FPI-1966 into clinical development for the treatment of head and neck, and bladder cancers expressing fibroblast growth factor receptor. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.