First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Shares Acquired by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) by 1,395.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,643 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,305 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.10% of First Financial Bankshares worth $6,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,116,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $301,323,000 after purchasing an additional 691,683 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,255,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,573,000 after purchasing an additional 275,735 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,100,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $142,468,000 after purchasing an additional 21,958 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,252,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,539,000 after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,089,448 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,525,000 after purchasing an additional 18,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on FFIN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIN opened at $47.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18 and a beta of 0.89. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.03 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.18.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $129.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.28 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.88% and a return on equity of 13.23%. First Financial Bankshares’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 40,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $2,029,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 6,411 shares of company stock worth $300,898. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

