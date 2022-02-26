First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 316,571 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,674 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.59% of First Merchants worth $13,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FRME. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in First Merchants by 49,225.2% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 826,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,568,000 after purchasing an additional 824,522 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Merchants by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,864,695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,702,000 after acquiring an additional 198,885 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,294,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of First Merchants by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 248,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,514,000 after acquiring an additional 122,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Merchants by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 435,208 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,135,000 after acquiring an additional 85,019 shares in the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of First Merchants stock opened at $43.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.15. First Merchants Co. has a twelve month low of $37.67 and a twelve month high of $50.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.04). First Merchants had a net margin of 36.97% and a return on equity of 11.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Merchants Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.45%.

In related news, insider Stephan Fluhler sold 3,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $127,272.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 36 shares of company stock worth $1,504 over the last ninety days. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FRME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Hovde Group raised shares of First Merchants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

