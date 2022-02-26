First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) to post $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Mid Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.91. First Mid Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.88 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares will report full year earnings of $3.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.69. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $3.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover First Mid Bancshares.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 20.31%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FMBH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Mid Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded First Mid Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 5.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 12.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 1.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 27,606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 6.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. 35.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FMBH stock opened at $40.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $728.04 million, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. First Mid Bancshares has a 12-month low of $35.64 and a 12-month high of $45.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

First Mid Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products.

