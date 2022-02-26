First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) to post $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Mid Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.91. First Mid Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.88 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares will report full year earnings of $3.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.69. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $3.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover First Mid Bancshares.
First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 20.31%.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 5.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 12.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 1.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 27,606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 6.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. 35.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of FMBH stock opened at $40.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $728.04 million, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. First Mid Bancshares has a 12-month low of $35.64 and a 12-month high of $45.84.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.
First Mid Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)
First Mid Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products.
