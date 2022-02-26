First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Analysts expect First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) to post $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Mid Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.91. First Mid Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.88 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares will report full year earnings of $3.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $3.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for First Mid Bancshares.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 20.31%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FMBH shares. StockNews.com upgraded First Mid Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Mid Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of First Mid Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Mid Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 61.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 89.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Mid Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $315,000. 35.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FMBH opened at $40.25 on Friday. First Mid Bancshares has a 12-month low of $35.64 and a 12-month high of $45.84. The company has a market cap of $728.04 million, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. First Mid Bancshares’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

First Mid Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products.

