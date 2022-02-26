First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR) Shares Sold by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,533 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.71% of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs worth $3,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BUFR. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the 3rd quarter worth $48,242,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 314.8% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 692,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,883,000 after buying an additional 525,239 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 101.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,019,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,406,000 after purchasing an additional 514,096 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,311,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 322.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 379,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,711,000 after acquiring an additional 289,822 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BUFR opened at $23.23 on Friday. First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs has a one year low of $21.42 and a one year high of $25.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.46.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.