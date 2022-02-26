First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NYSEARCA:FVC) Trading Up 1.9%

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NYSEARCA:FVC – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $36.05 and last traded at $36.05. Approximately 12,627 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 10,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.36.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.98.
