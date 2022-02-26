First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NYSEARCA:IFV) Stock Price Up 2.6%

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NYSEARCA:IFV – Get Rating) rose 2.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.70 and last traded at $21.70. Approximately 33,707 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 39,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.15.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.63 and a 200 day moving average of $23.10.

