First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NYSEARCA:FTAG) Trading 2.7% Higher

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NYSEARCA:FTAG – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 2.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $30.95 and last traded at $30.95. 8,274 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 5,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.13.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.29.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.