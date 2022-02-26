First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FTRI) Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FTRI – Get Rating) were up 3.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.59 and last traded at $15.59. Approximately 48,516 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 57,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.09.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.95.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.