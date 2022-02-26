First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS) Trading 1.4% Higher

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS – Get Rating) traded up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $32.54 and last traded at $32.54. 3,209 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 7,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.10.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.42 and a 200-day moving average of $35.21.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.127 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.
