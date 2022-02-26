First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS) Trading 1.4% Higher

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS – Get Rating) traded up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $32.54 and last traded at $32.54. 3,209 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 7,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.10.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.42 and a 200-day moving average of $35.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.127 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,247,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 296.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 77,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 58,127 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 113.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 33,012 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 173.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 26,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,356,000.

