First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) Stock Position Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lessened its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 789,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,414 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 9.08% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF worth $38,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 5,742.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 3,216 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 198.9% in the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 4,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $289,000.

Get First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF alerts:

FTLS opened at $50.14 on Friday. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.28 and a fifty-two week high of $52.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.60 and a 200-day moving average of $50.22.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.