First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.73% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $2,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Northstar Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $247,000.
First Trust Municipal High Income ETF stock opened at $53.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.78. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 1 year low of $53.20 and a 1 year high of $57.76.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI)
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.