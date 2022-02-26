First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.73% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $2,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Northstar Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $247,000.

Get First Trust Municipal High Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF stock opened at $53.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.78. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 1 year low of $53.20 and a 1 year high of $57.76.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.