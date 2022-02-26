First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GRID) Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GRID – Get Rating) were up 2.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $90.68 and last traded at $90.50. Approximately 30,317 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 77,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.96.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.02.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.