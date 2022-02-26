First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXN) Stock Price Up 2%

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXN – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.01 and last traded at $23.01. Approximately 1,571,689 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 328% from the average daily volume of 367,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.56.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.85.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.