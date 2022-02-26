First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXH) Shares Up 2.8%

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXH – Get Rating) shot up 2.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.31 and last traded at $25.29. 745 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 3,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.61.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.14.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.