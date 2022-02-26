First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXL) Trading Up 1.9%

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXL – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $70.85 and last traded at $70.70. Approximately 26,524 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 18,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.37.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.90 and its 200-day moving average is $72.45.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.