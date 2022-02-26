First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXR) Trading Up 2.3%

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXR – Get Rating) was up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $31.85 and last traded at $31.78. Approximately 926,832 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 441% from the average daily volume of 171,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.07.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.04.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.