First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FYX) Trading 2.7% Higher

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FYX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $90.98 and last traded at $90.93. 123,686 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the average session volume of 75,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.56.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.81.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FYX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.