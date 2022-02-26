First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FYX) Trading 2.7% Higher

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FYX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $90.98 and last traded at $90.93. 123,686 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the average session volume of 75,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.56.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.81.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.