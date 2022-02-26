First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Shares Sold by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,983 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned 0.14% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $3,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HYLS opened at $46.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.66. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $45.33 and a 52-week high of $49.06.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This is a boost from First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%.

