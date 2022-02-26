First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 527,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,816 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 5.97% of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF worth $10,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FUMB. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 21,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF alerts:

FUMB opened at $20.04 on Friday. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $20.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.14.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.