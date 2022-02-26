First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FKU) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FKU – Get Rating) rose 3.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $40.81 and last traded at $40.71. Approximately 1,427 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 12,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.48.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.24.

