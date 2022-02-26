FIS Knights of Columbus Global Belief ETF (NYSEARCA:KOCG) Shares Up 2%

FIS Knights of Columbus Global Belief ETF (NYSEARCA:KOCG – Get Rating) shot up 2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.75 and last traded at $23.75. 2,002 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 2,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.29.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FIS Knights of Columbus Global Belief ETF stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FIS Knights of Columbus Global Belief ETF (NYSEARCA:KOCG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,264,000. FIS Knights of Columbus Global Belief ETF accounts for 1.7% of Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned approximately 86.02% of FIS Knights of Columbus Global Belief ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

