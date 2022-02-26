Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Position Lifted by Homrich & Berg

Homrich & Berg raised its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 66.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,547 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 229.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Shares of FISV opened at $98.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.30 and its 200-day moving average is $105.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.91 and a 12-month high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FISV shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.10.

In other news, EVP Christopher M. Foskett sold 3,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,408 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $882,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 158,031 shares of company stock worth $16,195,524. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Fiserv (Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides technology solutions needed to run operations, including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.