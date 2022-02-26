Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,112,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 354,472 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.77% of Fiserv worth $554,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Fiserv in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Fiserv by 229.4% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv in the third quarter valued at $53,000. 96.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FISV opened at $98.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.81. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.91 and a 1-year high of $127.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 8.22%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 60,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $6,010,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,739 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $1,108,050.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,031 shares of company stock worth $16,195,524 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FISV. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Fiserv from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Fiserv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.10.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides technology solutions needed to run operations, including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

