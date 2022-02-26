Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,891 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,042 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.17% of Five Below worth $17,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FIVE. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Five Below by 11.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,434,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $277,167,000 after purchasing an additional 141,934 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Five Below by 2.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 449,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,822,000 after purchasing an additional 10,575 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Five Below by 0.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 62,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,985,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Five Below during the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. 99.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on FIVE shares. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Five Below from $266.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $274.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Five Below from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Five Below currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.50.

Five Below stock opened at $166.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 35.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $176.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.42. Five Below, Inc. has a twelve month low of $147.14 and a twelve month high of $237.86.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $607.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.48 million. Five Below had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Research analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

