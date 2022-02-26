Flamingo Price Down 16.2% This Week (FLM)

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. Flamingo has a total market capitalization of $63.73 million and $11.32 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flamingo coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000518 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Flamingo has traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Flamingo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002540 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00046374 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,807.51 or 0.07128955 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,378.67 or 0.99992100 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00045481 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00049074 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Flamingo Profile

Flamingo launched on September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 312,284,062 coins. Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance . The official message board for Flamingo is medium.com/flamingo-finance . Flamingo’s official website is flamingo.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

Buying and Selling Flamingo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flamingo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flamingo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Flamingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flamingo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.