FLO Hits Market Capitalization of $6.36 Million (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. One FLO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, FLO has traded flat against the dollar. FLO has a total market capitalization of $6.36 million and approximately $60,018.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000353 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000036 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000033 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

FLO Profile

FLO (CRYPTO:FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for FLO is flo.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

FLO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLO using one of the exchanges listed above.

