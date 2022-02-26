Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) Stock Position Lifted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,349,759 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,887 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.77% of Fluidigm worth $8,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Fluidigm in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Fluidigm in the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Fluidigm by 12.5% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 18,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Fluidigm by 114,685.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 24,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Fluidigm by 400.3% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,901 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 23,924 shares in the last quarter. 76.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fluidigm alerts:

NASDAQ FLDM opened at $3.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.87. The company has a market cap of $293.71 million, a P/E ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.23. Fluidigm Co. has a 1 year low of $2.67 and a 1 year high of $7.51.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.16. Fluidigm had a negative net margin of 49.54% and a negative return on equity of 43.70%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

About Fluidigm (Get Rating)

Fluidigm Corp. is engaged in the development, manufacture, and marketing of biotechnology tools for life sciences research. It sells preparatory and analytical instruments for mass cytometry, polymerase chain reaction, library prep, single cell genomics, and consumables including integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs), assays, and reagents.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluidigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluidigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.