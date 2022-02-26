Flux (FLUX) 24-Hour Volume Hits $24.17 Million

Flux (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. Flux has a market cap of $310.34 million and $24.17 million worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Flux has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar. One Flux coin can now be purchased for about $1.36 or 0.00003513 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $106.19 or 0.00273543 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.23 or 0.00077884 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.66 or 0.00084143 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002895 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000121 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001291 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004938 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Flux Coin Profile

Flux is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 220,347,380 coins and its circulating supply is 227,534,442 coins. Flux’s official message board is medium.com/@dataminenetwork . The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Flux is datamine.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Flux

