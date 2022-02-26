Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.42 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Rating) will post $8.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Flux Power’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.84 million and the highest is $9.00 million. Flux Power posted sales of $6.96 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flux Power will report full-year sales of $32.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $31.37 million to $33.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $51.81 million, with estimates ranging from $40.00 million to $63.61 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Flux Power.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.10). Flux Power had a negative return on equity of 87.33% and a negative net margin of 50.09%. The business had revenue of $7.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS.

FLUX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Flux Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of Flux Power from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Flux Power by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,368,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,607,000 after buying an additional 770,429 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Flux Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,652,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Flux Power by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 231,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 123,519 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flux Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Flux Power by 34.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 310,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after buying an additional 78,783 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.47% of the company’s stock.

Flux Power stock opened at $2.63 on Friday. Flux Power has a 52 week low of $2.33 and a 52 week high of $15.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.56.

Flux Power Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for industrial applications. It focuses on electric fork lifts and airport ground support equipment. The company was founded by Christopher L. Anthony and Michael Johnson on September 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Vista, CA.

